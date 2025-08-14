Trader Uses Perplexity Chatbot To Create F&O Strategy. Here's What Happened

Rahul Mathur, an Indian trader, put Perplexity Finance's newly launched Indian market data feature to the test: with a Rs 25-lakh corpus and an F&O strategy request. The results, he says, were mixed.

The F&O plan suggested by the AI tool "was not viable" for actual trading. While it identified interesting sectors and companies, Perplexity overlooked two key nuances of the Indian market: minimum lot sizes in F&O contracts and whether the companies were even on the F&O list.

"Sure, my prompt could have been better (fair counterargument)," Mathur noted, adding that the system should eventually improve with training on SEBI rules.