Trade Setup For Oct. 18: Nifty Forms Strong Bearish Red Candle, Sees Next Support At 24,750

Nifty formed a big red candle, indicating weakness, according to analysts. The index is approaching close to the previous demand zone of 24,690. If Nifty sustains below this level, further downside could be likely, taking it towards 24,500–24,400 levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities said.

"The daily chart depicts a strong domination of bears, but the index stands at a strong support level of 24,750 (tested on 9th September and 7th October)," Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said.

According to Chouhan, the market texture is weak, and the weak sentiment is likely to continue as long as Nifty trades below 24,900/81,500.

According to Chouhan, the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21-DEMA) at 25,185 is the next level of immediate resistance on the upside.

"A sell-on-rise strategy is recommended, with stop-losses positioned above these resistance levels. It is crucial to keep a close eye on the 24,700 level, as a breach here could confirm further downside momentum. Traders should remain cautious and avoid carrying any long positions until there is further confirmation of an upside move," Hardik Matalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking, said.

The Bank Nifty index has formed a big bearish candle, indicating weakness technically on a daily scale. On the downside, the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) is placed near 51,050 levels, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"Thus, 51,000-51,050 will offer good support for Bank Nifty in the short term. If the index sustains below 51,000, further weakness could be expected," Yedve said.

The India VIX increased by 2.57% to 13.39. This indicated a rise in market volatility and growing uncertainty, which could lead to increased price fluctuations, according to Matalia. Who recommended that traders remain cautious?

"Open interest data shows the highest OI on the call side at the 24,900 and 25,000 strike prices, signalling strong resistance levels. On the put side, OI is concentrated at the 24,700 and 24,500 strike prices, highlighting these as key support levels," Matalia said.