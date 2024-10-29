Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty 50 Faces Key Support At 24,400–24,300

Market analysts have revised the support and resistance zones for the benchmark indices after the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Nifty 50 faces key support in the range of 24,400 to 24,300, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "As long as the market is trading above the same, bullish sentiment is likely to continue," he said.

Further upside may also continue which could lift the index up to 24,700, he added. "On the flip side, traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions if the index dips below 24,300."

The Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle, pointed out Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt. "A level of 24,570 will be considered a breakout point while the index managed to defend yesterday's low of 24,140, which will serve as immediate support," he said.

If the index sustains above 24,493, it may extend gains to the 24,600–24,700 range, with strong support at 24,070, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

For Bank Nifty, the immediate resistance is placed near 52,580, with support at 51,900, Yedve said. "Thus, a buy on dips strategy should be employed in Bank Nifty," he added.