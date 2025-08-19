Business NewsMarketsTrade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000–24,200
ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000–24,200

As long as the market trades above 24,875, the uptrend wave is likely to continue on the higher side.

19 Aug 2025, 09:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The stock market ended in the green with Nifty Oil And Gas leading the gains on Tuesday.(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The stock market ended in the green with Nifty Oil And Gas leading the gains on Tuesday.(Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support is placed at 24,500-24,600 levels after the stock market ended in the green on Tuesday, according to analysts.

"Key support is placed around 24,000–24,200 range marked by the confluence of the 200-days EMA and an ascending trendline drawn from the February and March 2025 swing highs, making it a key demand zone for the near term," Bajaj Broking Research said in a note.

As long as the market trades above 24,875, the uptrend wave is likely to continue on the higher side, potentially moving up to 25,150-25,250, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "On the flip side, below 24,875, the uptrend would become vulnerable."

He advised investors to exit their long positions under the aforementioned conditions.

The index formed a bullish candlestick pattern, which remained enclosed inside previous session price range, signalling consolidation with positive bias while holding above the 20- & 50-day extended moving average, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Market Recap

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as shares of Reliance Industries Ltd led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 103.7 points or 0.42% higher at 24,980.65 and the BSE Sensex closed 370.64 points or 0.46% up at 81,644.39.

Trade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000–24,200
Trade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000–24,200
Trade Setup For Aug. 20: Nifty Finds Key Support At 24,000–24,200

ALSO READ

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher For Fourth Session As RIL Leads
Opinion
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Close Higher For Fourth Session As RIL Leads
Read More

Currency Recap

The Indian rupee closed 39 paise stronger at 86.96 a dollar on Tuesday. It closed at 87.35 a dollar on Monday.

ALSO READ

Rupee Strengthens 31 Paise Against US Dollar To Hit Highest Intraday Mark In 20 Days
Opinion
Rupee Strengthens 31 Paise Against US Dollar To Hit Highest Intraday Mark In 20 Days
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT