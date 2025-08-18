Trade Setup For Aug. 19: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,000

The sentiment of the NSE Nifty 50 remains positive, with the potential to revisit 25,000 in the coming days, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

De emphasised that the immediate support for the index is placed at 24,800, below which it may drift towards 24,500. "On the higher side, a decisive move above 25,000 could trigger a larger rally in the market," he added.

The short-term market outlook is positive but buy on intraday dips and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities

On the downside, Chouhan predicts that 24,800 and the 20-day simple moving average of 24,750 would be key support levels for the Nifty, while 25,000 (50-day SMA) and 25,100 could act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls. "However, below 24,750, the uptrend would become vulnerable. In that case, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he added.