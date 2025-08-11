Trade Setup For Aug. 12: Pullback Likely To Continue Till 24,700–24,750

The pullback move for the NSE Nifty 50, which closed 0.91% higher on Monday, is likely to continue till 24,700-24,750, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

For day traders, 24,500 and 24,445 would act as key support zones, Chouhan said. "On the flip side, below 24,445, sentiment could turn negative. Traders may then prefer to exit their long positions," he said.

The markets have largely digested the recent tariff-related concerns and are now focusing on earnings cues, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Mishra highlighted that oversold positions in heavyweights are providing support and a decisive close above the 24,600 mark could extend this recovery towards the 24,800–25,000 zone.

"Traders should maintain a hedged approach and focus on stocks consistently displaying relative strength for long positions," he added.