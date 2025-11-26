Trade Setup For Nov 27: Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,300 As Index Tests All-Time High

The Nifty has entered into a "bull-run" as it broke its three-session losing streak to end near a record-high, according to analysts.

The Nifty has formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern in the daily chart, which engulfed previous three-session price action, signalling strength. It has formed a strong bullish candle, showing that price opened at one extreme and closed at the other, indicating strong one-sided market momentum, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

The key resistance levels for the Nifty lie around the "imminent" all-time high level of 26,277 between 26,300 and 26,500 levels. On the downside, support is placed at 26,100–26,000, according to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

The analyst added that 26,100–26,000 remained the immediate support zone, while a stronger base shifted towards 25,850, aligning with the 20-double exponential moving average and last week's matching lows.