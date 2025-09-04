Trade Setup For Sept 5: Nifty Finds Support At 24,400–24,337 Levels

The NSE Nifty 50's counter-attack bearish line candle highlights profit-booking at higher levels after a gap-up opening and a close near the previous session close, according to analysts.

"Going ahead, a follow through weakness below 24,700 will open further downside towards 24,500-24,400 levels," Bajaj Broking Research said. "Overall, we expect the index to consolidate in the range of 24,400-25,000 amid stock-specific actions."

Immediate support is placed at 24,400-24,337 levels being the confluence of the recent lows and the key retracement area, the brokerage said.

"A breach below the same will signal acceleration of decline towards the key support area of 24,000-23,800 levels in the coming week being the confluence of the 52-week extended moving average and the previous major lows and the previous major breakout area," it added.

The Bank Nifty has immediate support at 53,500-53,300 levels being the confluence of the 200-day EMA and the low of May 2025. A breach below the same will signal acceleration of decline towards the key support area of 52,500-52,000 levels in the coming week, Bajaj Broking said.