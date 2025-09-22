Trade Setup For Sept 23: Nifty Key Support At 25,100–24,900

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the second straight session on Monday amid profit-booking pressure at elevated levels, according to analysts.

The benchmark, which closed 0.49% lower at 25,202.35, formed a high-wave candle with a lower high and lower low, Bajaj Broking said. "We expect the index to extend the last two sessions of consolidation in the range of 25,500–25,000 zone."

Immediate resistance for the benchmark lies at 25,500–25,600. "A sustained breakout above this supply zone could trigger further upside in the coming weeks," the research firm added.

On the downside, key support is placed at 25,100–24,900 levels, which coincides with the confluence of the 20- and 50-day exponential moving average. Bajaj Broking holds that dips should be used as a buying opportunity.

"We maintain a constructive view and believe the ongoing corrective pullback presents a tactical buying opportunity within the broader uptrend," says the brokerage.