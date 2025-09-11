Trade Setup For Sept. 12: Nifty's Bullish Momentum Intact, Faces Immediate Resistance At 25,153

Analysts expect the markets' bullish momentum to continue, supported by the government's goods-and-services-tax reforms, expectations of a US Fed rate cut and improving sentiment around US–India trade talks.

The daily chart indicates that Nifty has formed a small bull candle with a higher high and a higher low, signalling consolidation with positive bias, said Bajaj Broking. According to the brokerage, immediate support is placed at 24,800.

"Short term trend of the Nifty remains bullish as it has been holding above 5, 20 and 50 DMA. Immediate resistance for Nifty is seen at 25,153, derived from previous swing high," said Nandish Shah, deputy vice president at HDFC Securities.

According to Hardik Matalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking, a move beyond 25,250–25,400 is required for further upside.

The Bank Nifty continued to be range bound and oscillated between a narrow band from 54,400 and 54,750. "A breakout above 55,000 could trigger strong buying," said Matalia.

"The 200-day EMA has proven to be a reliable support zone on the daily timeframe," added Bajaj Broking Market. According to the brokerage, Monday's low of 54,300 is the immediate support for the index.