Trade Setup For Sept. 12: Nifty's Bullish Momentum Intact, Faces Immediate Resistance At 25,153
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.13% higher at 25,005.5 and the BSE Sensex closed 0.15% up at 81,548.73 on Thursday.
Analysts expect the markets' bullish momentum to continue, supported by the government's goods-and-services-tax reforms, expectations of a US Fed rate cut and improving sentiment around US–India trade talks.
The daily chart indicates that Nifty has formed a small bull candle with a higher high and a higher low, signalling consolidation with positive bias, said Bajaj Broking. According to the brokerage, immediate support is placed at 24,800.
"Short term trend of the Nifty remains bullish as it has been holding above 5, 20 and 50 DMA. Immediate resistance for Nifty is seen at 25,153, derived from previous swing high," said Nandish Shah, deputy vice president at HDFC Securities.
According to Hardik Matalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking, a move beyond 25,250–25,400 is required for further upside.
The Bank Nifty continued to be range bound and oscillated between a narrow band from 54,400 and 54,750. "A breakout above 55,000 could trigger strong buying," said Matalia.
"The 200-day EMA has proven to be a reliable support zone on the daily timeframe," added Bajaj Broking Market. According to the brokerage, Monday's low of 54,300 is the immediate support for the index.
Market Recap
The Nifty extended its rally for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, making it the best rally of gains since April 2025, while the Sensex closed in the green with little change.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 32.4 points or 0.13% higher at 25,005.50 and the BSE Sensex closed 123.58 points or 0.15% up at 81,548.73. The Nifty rose as much as 0.26% during the day to 25,005.50, while the Sensex was up 0.27% to 81642.22.
Currency Update
The Indian rupee settled at a record closing low of 88.44 against the US dollar on Thursday, in line with the weakness in its Asian peers on the back of buying by importers and banks, three treasury officials said.