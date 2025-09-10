Trade Setup For Sept. 11: Nifty Likely To Continue Upward Move, Immediate Support At 24,950

Analysts expect the markets to continue its up-move on the back of positive global cues and GST-led consumption boost.

The index has formed a high wave candle and if it holds above 24,891 and 24,915 levels, then the bias positive will extend the current pullback towards 25,200 and 25,250 levels in the coming session, according to Bajaj Broking.

"From a technical perspective, a decisive move above 25,160 could open the path toward 25,340, while immediate support is placed at 24,950 and 24,850 — zones considered attractive for initiating fresh long positions," said Amruta Shinde, technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking.