Trade Setup For Oct. 9: Nifty Finds Immediate Support At 24,950–24,900

The NSE Nifty 50, which snapped a four-session gains, is likely to consolidate in the range of 25,200–24,800, forming a base after the recent up move, according to analysts.

"On the higher side only a move above Tuesday's high of 25,220 would open further upside towards 25,400–25,500 in the coming week, being the trendline resistance connecting the major highs of June and September 2025," Bajaj Broking Research said.

From a technical standpoint, a sustained move above 25,150 can open the door for an upward move toward the 25,200 zone, according to Amruta Shinde, technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking. "On the downside, immediate support is placed around 24,950–24,900, which may serve as potential accumulation levels for long positions."

Shinde expects the index to remain range-bound between 24,900 and 25,200 in the near term. "On the downside, support is placed at 24,800-24,900 levels, being the confluence of the 20- & 50-day extended moving average and the 61.8% retracement of the last up move (24,588-25,220)," Bajaj Broking said.