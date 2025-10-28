Trade Setup For Oct. 29: Nifty Sees Immediate Resistance At 26,000 As Bulls Await Breakout

The resistance for NSE Nifty 50 remains intact at 26,000 levels, despite the underlying bullish structure, according to analysts. Breaching this mark remains crucial for the stock market bulls to further surge ahead, they pointed out.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen around 26,050–26,100, with a sustained breakout likely to trigger further upside toward 26,200–26,300 in the near term, said Amruta Shinde, technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking.

The Nifty continues to maintain a sideways-to-bullish bias as long as it holds above the 25,850–25,800 support zone, she said. "Overall, despite a quiet session, the underlying bullish structure remains intact."

Nifty has consistently respected previous swing lows while forming a series of higher highs and higher lows — reaffirming a well-defined and robust uptrend, pointed out Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities.

While the index appears slightly stretched in the short term, this ongoing consolidation offers opportunities for fresh accumulation in sync with its higher high–higher low formation, added Dhameja.

The Bank Nifty has regained its momentum, with the index forming a modest bullish candle on the daily chart, said Om Mehra, technical research analyst at Samco Securities. "The index continues to hold above its short-term moving average as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level placed near 57,550," Mehra added. While resistance will be around 58,450-58,600, support is placed at 57,800 and 57,700.

"We maintain a positive bias and believe that intermittent dips should be utilized as buying opportunities within the established support zones," said Bajaj Broking.