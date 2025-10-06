Trade Setup For Oct. 7: Nifty Reaffirms Bullish Sentiment; Resistance At 25,100-25,150

The benchmark indices on Monday extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session, closing in the green. The rally was led by strong gains in Nifty IT and Financials, helping benchmarks slightly outperform broader market indices.

"Nifty on Monday’s session on expected lines maintained positive bias and almost tested the immediate resistance area of 25,100-25,150 being the 61.8% retracement of the recent decline (25,448-24,588).," Bajaj Broking Research said.

The index will see a follow through strength and a close above 25,150, Bajaj Broking said, and will signal extension of the current up move towards 25,400 levels being the trendline resistance joining the major highs of June and September 2025.

"On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,018 and 24,900, which may act as potential entry zones for long trades," Amruta Shinde, technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking, said.

Bajaj Broking placed their immediate support on the downside at Monday’s low of 24,880 which, according to them, will act as immediate support, sustaining above which will keep the current pullback intact.

"A breach below Monday’s low will signal some consolidation in the range of 24,600-25,100," Bajaj Broking Research said.