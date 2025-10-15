Trade Setup For Oct 16: Nifty Poised For Further Upside; Finds Key Support At 25,200

The NSE Nifty 50 will continue its upward movement as the index "moved up smartly" and shrugged off the negativity from the previous session, according to analysts.

The daily chart indicates that Nifty has formed a bullish candle with a higher high and higher low, signalling lack of follow through to previous session's bearish engulfing candle, highlighting continuation of the positive momentum, according to Bajaj Broking.

"The index appears comfortable trading above the 21-EMA (25,061), indicating a bullish trend. In the short term, the index may move towards 25,500–25,600," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"We believe that 25,200 would act as a key support zone for day traders. As long as the market trades above this level, the positive sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

The Bank Nifty is also likely to continue its positive rally as the index has formed a bull candle with a higher high and lower low. This indicated the continuation of the positive momentum, according to Bajaj Broking.

"Index has immediate resistance at 57,000 levels. A move above the same will open further upside towards all time high placed around 57,600 levels," the brokerage said.

"The appearance of doji and high-wave candles underlines the current pause in momentum. A breakout above 57,000–57,300 could trigger renewed upside, while support remains intact around 56,300–56,500," said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money.