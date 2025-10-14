Trade Setup For Oct 15: Nifty Support At 25,050 As Consolidation Likely Ahead Of Diwali

The NSE Nifty 50 has found support at around 25,050 and 25,000, with analysts expecting consolidation to continue ahead of the festive season, according to analysts.

The daily chart indicates that Nifty has formed a black candle, with the Nifty continuing to hold above its short-term moving average and remains positioned above the key golden retracement level, according to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

"A sustained move below this zone could trigger further weakness. On the flip side, the 25,300–25,350 band remains a stiff resistance zone, and a decisive breakout above this would likely resume the upward momentum," said Bhosale.

"We believe that, although the intraday market texture is weak, a fresh sell-off is possible only if the level of 25,050/81,800 is breached," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

The Bank Nifty is also signaling towards consolidation. After recent sharp up move, the index has formed a high wave candle with a small body and shadows in either direction, indicating consolidation, according to Bajaj Broking. "While resistance will be at 57,000, support is placed at 55,600 and 57,000."

"As long as the index holds above 56,000, sentiment remains positive; a move above 56,700–56,900 could trigger a short-covering rally toward 57,300, while a break below 56,000 may drag it down to 55,500," said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money.