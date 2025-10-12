Trade Setup For Oct 13: Nifty Finds Critical Support At 25,000

The NSE Nifty 50 is likely to maintain a positive bias, with the critical support being at the 25,000 levels, according to analysts.

The index formed a sizable bull candle with a higher high and higher low, signalling continuation of the up move. In the coming week, it is likely to head higher towards 25,450 levels, being the confluence of the high of September 2025 and the trendline resistance joining the major highs of September 2024 and June 2025. according to Bajaj Broking Research.

"A move above 25,450 will open further upside towards the June 2025 high of 25,670 in the coming week," the research firm said.

Osho Krishan, senior analyst of technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., identified the immediate support at 25,000 levels, being the confluence of the 20-day and 50-day extended moving average and the 61.8% retracement of the last up move.

"On the flip side, with the ongoing momentum, the recent swing high of 25,450 is in the vicinity, coinciding with the sloping trendline, adjoining the lifetime highs (26,277) and this year’s high of (25,669)," Krishnan said.

Any decisive breakthrough is likely to trigger fresh momentum and is expected to pave the way to reclaiming the calendar year high of 25,669 in the near period, he added.