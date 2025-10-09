Trade Setup For Oct. 10: Nifty Faces Immediate Resistance At 25,200–25,250

The NSE Nifty 50 faces immediate resistance at the 25,200–25,250 levels after the markets ended on a bullish note, reversing the last session's loss, according to analysts.

A bullish candle on daily charts and a reversal formation on intraday charts indicate a further uptrend from the current levels. As long as the market is trading above 25,000, the uptrend is likely to continue, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "For the bulls, 25,200/82200 and 25,250/82300 would be the immediate resistance zones."

A move above 25,250 on the higher side would open further upside towards 25,400–25,500 levels in the coming weeks, according to Bajaj Broking Research. "Failure to do so will lead to consolidation in the range of 25,250-24,900," analysts at the research firm said.

Bajaj Broking identified the immediate support at 24,800-24,900 levels, being the confluence of the 20-day and 50-day extended moving average and the 61.8% retracement of the last up move.