Trade Setup For Nov 28: Nifty Faces Resistance At 26,350 As Short-Term Trend Stays Positive

The Indian stock markets surged to an all-time high on Thursday but pared gains to settle flat at close. Analysts expect the bullish momentum to continue for the short-term.

"Nifty formed a small-bodied candle with shadows in either direction, signalling consolidation amid stock-specific action after previous session strong up move," Bajaj Broking said.

Even though the breakout was muted, the short-term trend remains positive, with the index trading comfortably above all major moving averages, LKP Securities Senior Technical Analyst Rupak De said.

Key resistance level for the index is between 26,350 and 26,400, while on the downside, support lies at 26,000 and 26,100 levels, according to Kotak Securities Head Equity Research Shrikant Chouhan. "However, below 26,000/85,200, the sentiment could change. Below these levels, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," Chouhan added.

Analysts at Bajaj Broking Research expect the index to maintain overall positive bias going ahead and "gradually head towards 26,500 and then towards 26,800 levels in the coming weeks".