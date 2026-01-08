Trade Setup On Jan. 9: Nifty Likely To Sustain Weakness, Key Support At 25,700–25,750

The Indian stock market indices extended their losses for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and slipped below their previous key support levels, indicating sustenance of weakness in the coming sessions.

"The index formed a sizable bearish candle with a lower high and a lower low, indicating an extension of the corrective decline for the fourth consecutive session," Bajaj Broking Research said.

Other factors, such as FPI exodus and global trade issues, are fuelling fear in investors, according to Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market.

"Options data shows that traders are betting against a quick recovery. Meanwhile, the India VIX (fear index) jumped over 6.5%, showing that investors are becoming more nervous due to global trade issues and foreign investors selling off their shares," Jain added.

The short-term price structure has also deteriorated, as per Bajaj Broking.

The next key support zones for the index lie between 25,700 and 25,750, whereas on the upside, a breakout from the immediate resistance level of 26,000 is required to turn the tide.