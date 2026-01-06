Trade Setup For Jan. 7: Nifty Maintains Positive Bias Despite Losses; 26,100 Seen As Immediate Support

The Indian stock market indices extended losses on Tuesday to end lower on expiry day. Despite this, analysts project that the NSE Nifty 50 is likely to maintain a positive bias in the upcoming sessions.

"From a technical standpoint, Nifty continues to hold above the breakout zone and remains above key short-term moving averages, thereby maintaining a positive bias," said Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

On the downside, the index will find immediate support at 26,100–26,000 while on the upside, immediate resistance lies between 26,300 and 26,400 levels.

"The index has formed a high wave candle with a lower high and a lower low, signalling consolidation with corrective bias for the second session in a row around the all-time high after last week strong up move," highlighted Bajaj Broking Research.

Analysts' advice traders to use the brief consolidation as a buy-on-dips approach, as long as the index sustains above the support area of 26,000-25,900.