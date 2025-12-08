Trade Setup For Dec. 9: Nifty Key Support At 25,900–25,700 Amid Consolidation

The NSE Nifty 50 has found critical support at 25,850-25,700 levels after the index snapped a two-session gaining streak and slipped below the 26,000 mark, according to Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

"Currently, the index is positioned at a crucial support zone: the trendline joining higher bottoms (24,580 & 25,318) aligns with the last three weeks’ low around 25,850, making it a pivotal level to track," Bhosale said.

"A breakdown below this area could push prices towards 25,700, the golden retracement zone and vicinity of the 50 EMA on the daily chart," he added.

The index formed a sizable bear candle with a lower high and a lower low, signalling lack of follow through to Friday’s strong pullback as the index closed below the 26,000 levels, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

The index printed a strong bullish candle, marked by a higher high and higher low, indicating a consolidation phase with an upward tilt, according to Bajaj Broking.

"Key support lies at 25,900–25,700, which aligns with the bullish gap from November 12, the 50-day EMA, and the lower band of the rising channel," Bajaj Broking said.