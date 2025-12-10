Trade Setup For Dec. 11: Nifty Key Support At 25,700; Fed Outcome To Chart Next Directional Move

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the third consecutive session as traders booked profits ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve policy outcome.

The Nifty is currently caught between key technical levels, awaiting clarity from the Fed. Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, pointed out that the index faces resistance at around 25,950 to 26,000.

Prices continue to defend the key support of 25,700, according to Bhosale. Bajaj Broking Research echoes this view, stating that key support lies around 25,700 to 25,800, and sustaining above this band is crucial for positive momentum. A closing below 25,700 will signal an extension of the corrective decline towards the 25,500 to 25,400 levels.

Bajaj Broking expects the Nifty to trade in a 25,700 to 26,200 consolidation range, with the Fed outcome determining the next directional move.

The resistance is the Nifty's the last two sessions’ high of 25,950 to 26,000, which would signal a resumption of the primary uptrend, as per Angel One.