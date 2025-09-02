Trade Setup For Sept. 3: Nifty Finds Immediate Support At 24,400–24,337

The NSE Nifty 50 formed a small bear candle with a higher high and higher low, signalling consolidation amid stock-specific action on the Nifty weekly expiry session, according to analysts.

"Going ahead, index is likely to extend consolidation in the range of 24,400-24,800. Immediate support is placed at 24,400-24,337 levels, being the confluence of the recent lows and the key retracement area," Bajaj Broking Research said. "A breach below the same will signal acceleration of decline towards the key support area of 24,000-23,800 levels."

On the upside, 24,700 remains the immediate hurdle, followed by the 24,800–25,000 zone, according to Hardik Matalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking, said.

The Bank Nifty formed a sizable bear with a higher and lower low, signalling selling pressure around the 54,000 levels, according to analysts.

The Bank Nifty has immediate support at 53,200-53,500 levels being the confluence of the 200-day EMA and the low of May 2025. A breach below the same will signal acceleration of decline towards the key support area of 52,500-52,000 levels, Bajaj Broking said.