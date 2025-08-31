Trade Setup For Sept. 1: Nifty Immediate Support At 24,400–24,350

The NSE Nifty 50 has formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow, maintaining lower highs and lower lows, signalling continuation of the corrective decline, according to analysts.

"The bias remains down, and only a formation of a higher high and a higher low in the daily chart will signal a pause in the current downtrend," stated Bajaj Broking Research on Friday.

The Nifty has its immediate support base placed at 24,400-24,350 levels being the confluence of the recent lows and the key retracement area, indicated the firm. The index holding above the same will lead to a consolidation in the range of 24,400-24,900, the brokerage added.

Failure to do so will signal acceleration of decline towards 24,000-23,800 levels being the confluence of the 52 weeks EMA and the previous major lows and the previous major breakout area, said Bajaj Broking Research.

The Bank Nifty formed a doji candle with a long upper shadow and a lower high and lower low, signaling continuation of the corrective decline, as per analysts.

"The bias remains down and only a formation of higher high and higher low in daily charts will signal a pause in the current downtrend," says Bajaj Broking. Bank Nifty has immediate support at 53,200-53,500. The Bank Nifty holding above the same will lead to consolidation in the range of 53,200-54,500, the firm adds.

Support is placed at 53,500-53200 levels being the confluence of the 200 days EMA and the low of May 2025, the brokerage further mentions.