Trade Setup July 25: Nifty To Find Support In 24,070-24,000, Say Analysts
This seems to be a time-wise correction for the index, as the broader markets have been doing well, said Ruchit Jain.
Nifty's range of 24,070–24,000 will act as a demand zone for the benchmark index in the short term, according to analysts. The index closed with a loss of 66 points at 24,415 on Wednesday, experiencing post-budget impact and trading in negative territory throughout the session.
"We expect the market to consolidate in the near term," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "The market is expected to swiftly move past the budget and refocus on corporate earnings growth. So far in Q1 FY25, earnings growth has been slightly below expectations," said Khemka.
This seems to be a time-wise correction for the index, as the broader markets have been doing well, while the RSI oscillator on the benchmark is hinting at a continuation of the corrective phase, according to Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com.
"Traders are advised to trade with a stock-specific approach for the near term. The immediate support for the Nifty is placed around 24,200, followed by 24,000. While 24,700–24,800 is the resistance zone," Jain said.
On the upside, the high of the bearish engulfing candle is placed near 24,855. Until the index conquers these levels, a fresh rally appears difficult for the index in the short term, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
The Bank Nifty on a daily scale has retested its previous breakout from the rounding bottom pattern and managed to close above it.
"As long as the index holds above the 51,000–50,950 levels, a short-term relief rally cannot be ruled out. However, sustaining below 50,950 will trigger fresh weakness for the Bank Nifty," said Yedve.
FII/DII Activity
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the second straight day.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,130.9 crore post-budget day, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,137.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Market Recap
Benchmark equity indices fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, logging their worst streak since five consecutive sessions of decline till May 30. Today's fall was due to a loss in the shares of financial services stocks.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 65.55 points, or 0.27%, at 24,413.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 280.16 points or 0.35%, lower at 80,148.88. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.70% and the Sensex declined 0.84%.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,810 stocks advanced, 1,088 stocks declined, and 110 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE.
Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.68% and 1.91% higher, respectively.
On BSE, 16 sectors advanced and four declined out of 20. The S&P BSE Oil and Gas rose the most, while the S&P BSE Bankex declined the most.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee ended at a record low for the second day in a row on Wednesday on likely foreign fund outflows from stocks after the government hiked capital gain tax in Budget 2024.
The local currency closed at Rs 83.71 after opening at Rs 83.69 against the greenback on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it closed at a record low of Rs 83.69.