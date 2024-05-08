Trade Setup For May 8: Nifty Likely To See Further Declines, Outlook Remains Cautious

Foreign institutional investors indicate a cautious outlook for Wednesday’s session with their long:short position further dropping to 42:58, according to Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president of JM Financial Services Ltd. The Nifty futures witnessed long unwinding a day ago to the tune of 4%, with a drop in overall put-call ratio open interest to 0.78 indicating an indecisive outlook, Patnaik said.

Immediate support for the Nifty can be seen around 22,170 and resistance now drops to the 22,400-22,450 range, he said.

The Nifty Bank Futures witnessed OI additions of 7% whilst breaking crucial support of 48,600, Patnaik said. "It has an immediate support of 48,000, below which it can test a lower support area of 47,600-47,500 levels."

The Nifty has finally slipped below the short-term moving average (20 EMA) and is likely to witness further decline to the next major support around the 22,150 level, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd.

While the majority of sectors are seeing pressure, FMCG, IT and pharma are showing resilience, he said.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.3% lower at 22,590.00 as of 06:30 a.m.