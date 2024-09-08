Trade Setup For Sept. 9: Nifty Faces Key Support Test At 24,735 After Sharp Sell-Off

As markets gear up for Monday’s session, traders are keeping a close watch on key support and resistance levels after Friday's sharp sell-off.

The Nifty closed the week on a negative note at 24,852, breaking the crucial 25,000-25,100 support zone, with global uncertainty weighing heavily on market sentiment, according to analysts.

After four weeks of gains, the Indian markets finally faced selling pressure, said Hashim Yacoobali, Director of South Gujarat Shares and Sharebrokers. He pegged 24,804-24,735 as a major support zone, warning that a sell-off may deepen if this zone breaks. On the upside, resistance at 25,160-25,296 could see short-covering if breached.

"The index has formed a bearish engulfing candle on the weekly scale, and the next major support is near 24,480," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

While selling pressure dominated early in Friday's session, resilience emerged near the 24,850 support, said Ameya Ranadive, CMT CFTe at StoxBox. “The index now holds immediate support in the 24,850-24,750 zone, and it will be crucial for Nifty to stay above 24,500 to attract bullish momentum,” he said.

Concerns over the U.S. labor market as a key factor behind the recent market slump, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

“The drop was triggered by disappointing U.S. job data, raising investor caution ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll and Unemployment Rate figures,” Khemka said, adding that sectors like consumer discretionary, retail, and hospitality could remain in focus with the festive season approaching.