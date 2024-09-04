Trade Setup For Sept 5: Nifty Eyes 25,500 With Strong Support At 25,000

Looking ahead to Thursday's session, the NSE Nifty 50 is expected to face resistance around 25,300–25,350, with a strong support seen at the 25,100–25,080 zone, followed by the crucial 25,000 level, according to analysts.

"The recent fall could be seen as a breather with no alterations to the ongoing trend," Osho Krishan, senior analyst of technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., said. "An authoritative breach of the 25,300–25,350 resistance zone could open the next leg of the rally towards 25,400–25,500."

Krishan cautioned that global developments could significantly impact the intermediate trend, urging investors to proceed thoughtfully and focus on selective stock choices for superior performance.

"As long as the index holds above the 25,000–25,100 levels, a buy-on-dips strategy should be employed," Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "On the upside, the index may test the 25,500–25,600 levels in the near future."

"We expect the market to remain cautious until there is a clear view on the US economic data lined up for the week," Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. He said that despite opening 189 points lower due to weak global cues, the Nifty managed to trend higher after early volatility settled.

The domestic benchmark indices opened on a negative note on Wednesday, in line with global cues. The Nifty began the day with a gap-down and remained under pressure, ultimately closing on a negative note at 25,199 levels after a late recovery, according to Yedve.