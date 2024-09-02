Trade Setup For Sept 3: Nifty's Winning Streak At Risk Due To Market Fatigue, Volatility

As the markets head into Tuesday’s session, the Nifty, which extended its remarkable winning streak to 13 sessions and closed at 25,279 on Monday, will be watched closely.

Despite registering a new all-time high of 25,333.65, the index experienced some profit booking, indicating potential fatigue in the market, according to analysts.

The index, while forming a red candle on the daily chart, continues to hold well above the breakout from a rounding bottom pattern, signalling underlying strength, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. However, the rise in the volatility index by nearly 5%, settling at 14.06, suggests that market volatility could increase, he added.

Despite the Nifty's continued upward momentum, options data indicates heavy call writing at the 25,300 level, which could act as resistance during the weekly expiry, said Kush Bohra, founder of KushBohra.com. He advised traders to consider booking profits and reinvesting at a dip, as the current bullish trend might face headwinds.

The market breadth ended on a negative note despite a positive start, with mixed action across sectors, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. He warned that the price action, which showed a lower high pivotal structure, could indicate potential selling pressure in the coming sessions.

While the market sentiment remains bullish, the Nifty struggled to cross the resistance zone of 25,286 after hitting its intraday high, said Aiyub Yacoobali, chairman and managing director of South Gujarat Shares and Sharebrokers Ltd. He also said that profit booking at higher levels and the muted performance of banking stocks, coupled with a relief rally in the dollar index, could influence market direction.

As we head into one of the most challenging months for stocks with the Fed rate cut on the horizon, the overall sentiment suggests that investors should approach Tuesday’s session with caution.