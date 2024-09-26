Trade Setup For Sept. 27: Nifty Eyes 26,300-26,375 Amid Bullish Momentum

The Nifty 50 has broken out of consolidation on the daily timeframe, indicating increasing bullish momentum, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.

The sentiment is expected to stay positive, as the index closed above a key moving average, he said. “A drop below 26,000 might disrupt the current bullish trend, but until then, the strength is likely to persist in the index.”

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., the bullish setup is likely to continue if Nifty 50 trades above 26,000 and Sensex 30 trades above 85,300.

On the higher side, Nifty could move up to 26,300–26,375, and Sensex can proceed up to 86,000–86,300. While, on the other side, if Nifty falls below 26,000 then the uptrend would be vulnerable, he said. “Below the same, traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions.”

“On a daily timeframe, the index has formed a Marubozu Open candlestick pattern, which defines a strong grip of bulls,” said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

“If the Nifty 50 is above 25,970, the uptrend is intact with a probable upside of 26,450,” he said.