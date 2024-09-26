Trade Setup For Sept. 27: Nifty Eyes 26,300-26,375 Amid Bullish Momentum
Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.
The Nifty 50 has broken out of consolidation on the daily timeframe, indicating increasing bullish momentum, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.
The sentiment is expected to stay positive, as the index closed above a key moving average, he said. “A drop below 26,000 might disrupt the current bullish trend, but until then, the strength is likely to persist in the index.”
According to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., the bullish setup is likely to continue if Nifty 50 trades above 26,000 and Sensex 30 trades above 85,300.
On the higher side, Nifty could move up to 26,300–26,375, and Sensex can proceed up to 86,000–86,300. While, on the other side, if Nifty falls below 26,000 then the uptrend would be vulnerable, he said. “Below the same, traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions.”
“On a daily timeframe, the index has formed a Marubozu Open candlestick pattern, which defines a strong grip of bulls,” said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
“If the Nifty 50 is above 25,970, the uptrend is intact with a probable upside of 26,450,” he said.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19.
The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78% higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed weaker against the US dollar on Thursday, amid stabilising crude prices and month-end dollar demand.
The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 83.64 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data.