Trade Setup For Sept 25: Nifty Support Slips To 24,900 As Bears Gain Upper Hand

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, with Bajaj Broking Research seeing immediate support at about 24,900 levels.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low, indicating continued profit booking, according to the research arm of the brokerage.

"As anticipated, the Nifty is consolidating within a defined range and is expected to continue trading between 25,000 and 25,500 in the near term," Bajaj Broking Research said.