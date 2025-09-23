Trade Setup For Sept 24: Nifty Sees Immediate Resistance At 25,500–25,600

The NSE Nifty 50 ended lower for the second straight session on Monday with investor sentiment cautious amid concerns over currency depreciation, foreign institutional investor outflows, and global policy uncertainties, according to analysts.

The benchmark, which closed 0.13% lower at 25,169.50, formed a second consecutive high wave candle with a lower high and lower low in the daily chart, Bajaj Broking said. "The Nifty on expected lines is seen consolidating in a range for the third session in a row. We expect it to extend the same and trade in the range of 25,500–25,000 in the coming sessions."

The immediate support base is seen at 25,100–24,900, which coincides with the confluence of the 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages. "A sustained breakout above this supply zone could trigger further upside in the coming weeks," the research firm added.

On the upside, the index faces immediate resistance at the 25,500–25,600 zone. Bajaj Broking holds that dips should be used as a buying opportunity.

"We maintain the overall positive bias and believe the ongoing corrective pullback presents a tactical buying opportunity within the broader uptrend," says the brokerage.