Trade Setup For Sept. 2: Nifty’s 12-Day Rally To Face Test From Global Economic Data

As the markets head into Monday’s session, investors will be watching closely to see if the Nifty can maintain its upward momentum following a significant breakout from a rounding bottom pattern.

This technical move suggests that the index could advance towards the 25,500 level in the short term, with the potential to rally further to 26,000-26,250 if it sustains above this key threshold, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"The Nifty extended its gains for the twelfth consecutive session, marking the strongest rally since its inception in 1996. The Sensex also rose for the ninth consecutive session. Both indices closed at all-time highs," said Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox.

The markets are expected to continue their northbound journey. However, global macroeconomic data expected next week, including inflation and employment reports, could provide crucial cues for domestic equities, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research and Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Analysts like Khemka also anticipate continued stock-specific action, while Vikram Kasat of Prabhudas Lilladher warns of potential volatility, depending on how these economic indicators play out.

Investors should also be prepared for increased market fluctuations, as corporate earnings and any unexpected global developments could influence trading sentiment, warned analysts.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance in India, was down 12 points or 0.05% at 25,419.5 as of 6:44 a.m.