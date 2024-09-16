Trade Setup For Sept. 17: Nifty Has Key Support Levels At 25,350-25,300

With the BSE Sensex closing at a record high, and the Nifty 50 also logging gains on Monday, analysts are of the view that the market is largely bullish but some range-bound action could be seen in the near future.

For traders, the key support zones will be 25,350-25,300 for Nifty and 82,900-82,700 for Sensex, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. The key resistance areas are seen at 25,500-25,575 and 83,300-83,600 for the two benchmark indices, respectively.

"However, below 25,300 and 82,700, the sentiment could change as traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions," he added.

"The larger texture of the market is bullish but we could see a range bound activity in the near future," Chouhan said.

The 21-DEMA support for Nifty is currently placed near 25,020. As long as Nifty stays above 25,000, a "buy-on-dips" strategy is advisable, with the potential for the index to test 25,600 in the short term, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.