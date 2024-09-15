Trade Setup For Sept. 16: Positive Short-Term Outlook With Nifty Support At 25,500–25,700

The short-term market texture is positive but due to temporary overbought conditions, there can be a range-bound price action in the near future, according to analysts.

"For short term now, 25,225–25,000/82,500–82,000 would be the key support zones while 25,500–25,700/83,500–84,000 would be the crucial resistance areas for the bulls," Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities, said. "However, below 25,000/82,000, the uptrend would be vulnerable."

For Bank Nifty, Athawale highlighted that as long as it is trading above its 50-day simple moving average or 51,350, the bullish formation is likely to continue. "On the higher side, it could move up to 52,250–52,700."

"On the other hand, below a 50-day SMA or 51,350 traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions," he said.

On the lower timeframes, the relative strength index has entered a bearish crossover, signaling an early indication of a potential bearish momentum reversal, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"In the near term, the trend may remain sideways. Support is observed at 25,150–25,200, while resistance is seen at 25,460," he said.

The domestic markets are likely to sustain their momentum due to heavy buying by foreign portfolio investors, according to Ameya Ranadive, senior technical analyst at StoxBox. "The FPIs are likely to step up further buying, as the US Fed will likely cut rates in the next meet."