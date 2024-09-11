Trade Setup For Sept 12: Bullish Bat Pattern Indicates Support At 24,800

The current market texture is weak, but fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of the 20-day simple moving average or below 24,900 and 81,400 for Nifty and Sensex, respectively, according to analysts.

"Below the same, it (Nifty and Senex) could slip till 24,775- 24,725 and 81,000-80,800, respectively. On the flip side, 25,000/81,800 would be the key levels for the bulls. Above which, it could bounce back till 25,100-25,150/82,150-82,500," according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities.

The NSE Nifty 50 is finding difficulty in overcoming its strong hurdle of 25,100, but on the lower timeframe, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

"It is forming an advanced harmonic pattern known as the Bullish Bat pattern with the Potential Reversal Zone being placed at 24,800, which is itself acting as a strong support," he said.

The European Central Bank policy meeting tomorrow has kept investors on the sidelines, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head - research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"We expect the market to consolidate at a higher zone ahead of key events. Rate-sensitive sectors are expected to be in focus along with stock-specific action," he said.