Trade Setup For Sept 12: Bullish Bat Pattern Indicates Support At 24,800
The NSE Nifty 50 is finding difficulty in overcoming its strong hurdle of 25,100, but on the lower timeframe, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.
The current market texture is weak, but fresh selloff is possible only after the dismissal of the 20-day simple moving average or below 24,900 and 81,400 for Nifty and Sensex, respectively, according to analysts.
"Below the same, it (Nifty and Senex) could slip till 24,775- 24,725 and 81,000-80,800, respectively. On the flip side, 25,000/81,800 would be the key levels for the bulls. Above which, it could bounce back till 25,100-25,150/82,150-82,500," according to Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities.
"It is forming an advanced harmonic pattern known as the Bullish Bat pattern with the Potential Reversal Zone being placed at 24,800, which is itself acting as a strong support," he said.
The European Central Bank policy meeting tomorrow has kept investors on the sidelines, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head - research and wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
"We expect the market to consolidate at a higher zone ahead of key events. Rate-sensitive sectors are expected to be in focus along with stock-specific action," he said.
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day gain to close lower on Wednesday, led by a drag in Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., as the markets await US inflation data set that will be released later in the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 122.65 points or 0.49% lower at 24,918.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 398.13 points or 0.49% down at 81,523.16.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat against the dollar on Wednesday as the markets wait for US inflation data to be released later in the day. Crude oil fell below $70 per barrel for the first time in two years in the previous day, which supported the greenback.
The Indian currency closed at Rs 83.97 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.98 on Tuesday.