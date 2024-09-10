Trade Setup For Sept 11: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,100, Support At 24,900

Market sentiments are likely to remain weak in the near term unless NSE Nifty 50 manages to close above 25,100, according to analysts. "On the lower side, support is seen at 24,900; if breached, the index may decline further towards 24,750," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

The market has completed one leg of the pullback rally, and now (for Nifty/Sensex) 25,000/81,800 would be the crucial support for traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities. "Above 25,000 and 81,800, the Nifty and the Sensex could bounce back to 25,150-25,175 and 82,200-82,500, respectively."

"However, below 25,000/81,800, the indices could retest the level of 24,900/81,500. Further downside may also continue, which could drag the index to 24,850/81,300," he said.

The index has tested the higher end of the resistance zone, i.e., 25,100; a firm close above the same is a must to confirm a trend continuation, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt. "On the downside, a level of 24,850 will act as immediate support."