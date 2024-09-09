Trade Setup For Sept 10: Nifty Faces Crucial Near-Term Resistance Around 25,000-25,100 Range

India's benchmark stock indices, Nifty and Senex, as long as it stays above the 20-day average or 24,800 and 81,000, respectively, the pullback trend will keep going, according to the analyst.

"On the higher side, the indices (Nifty/Sensex) could move till 25,000/81,800 and 25,125/82,200," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities. "On the other side, below 24,800/81,000, the uptrend would be vulnerable; traders may prefer to exit from their long positions."

NSE Nifty 50 remains a sell-on rise as long as it remains below 25,100, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"On the higher end, the 25,000-25,100 range may act as crucial near-term resistance, where sellers could re-enter. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,800-24,785, below which selling might increase," he said.

A zone of 24,730-24,780 will be considered a strong support area, while on the higher side, it needs to clear the hurdle of 25,000-25,100 to resume an uptrend, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.