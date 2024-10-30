Trade Setup For Oct 31: Nifty 50 Faces Key Support At 24,250-24,200

Market analysts revised their estimates of the support and resistance zones for India's benchmark stock index Nifty 50 after the index fell on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of gains.

For traders, 24,250–24,200 would act as a key support zone, and 24,500–24,550 would be the key resistance area (for Nifty), according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"With Nifty monthly expiry tomorrow, 24,000 is an important level to watch on the downside," said Vikram Kasat, head advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

Nifty 50 is oscillating in a broad range, trading between the resistance of 24,480 and the support of 24,200, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt.

For Bank Nifty, "the 100-day exponential moving average support positioned near 51,140 and resistance at the previous swing high of 52,580", said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"In the near term, Bank Nifty is likely to consolidate within the 51,000-52,580 range," he said.