Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty Sees Next Resistance At 26,200–26,300 Levels

Nifty on Wednesday closed above the 26,000-mark, ending near its immediate resistance zone, which underscored the market's prevailing bullish dominance.

On the upside, the recent hurdle and all-time high zone of 26200–26,300 remains the next key resistance range, beyond which the index could witness fresh leg of sharp upside in the near term, said Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

This movement shaped a narrow consolidation band above its breakout neckline, indicating a healthy time-based correction amid continued follow-through buying, said Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at SAMCO Securities. According to him immediate resistance is placed at 26,100, while support will be at 25,700-25,800.

Given the continuation of higher high–higher low formations, the probability of a breakout above this zone appears elevated. As long as Nifty holds above 25,700, the medium-term outlook remains constructive and decisively positive, supported by a consistent bullish price structure, he said.

Dhameja also added that the index has formed a series of higher highs and higher lows indicating a well-structured and ensuring uptrend.

"The index formed a bullish candlestick pattern ahead of an important global event, marking a higher high and lower low, and closed above the past three days’ high — a clear sign that bulls are in control," said Bajaj Broking Research.

"Nifty has consistently respected previous swing lows while forming a series of higher highs and higher lows—reaffirming a well-defined and robust uptrend," pointed Dhameja.

While the index appears slightly stretched in the short term, this ongoing consolidation offers opportunities for fresh accumulation in sync with its higher high–higher low formation, added Dhameja.

The Bank Nifty has extended its steady rise on Wednesday forming a bullish candle, said Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities. "The index remains positioned above its short-term moving average with a widening gap," Mehra added. Nifty Bank support is likely to be placed at 57,950 and 57,800, with the index poised to break its all time high of 58,577.50.

"Overall, the outlook remains positive, and any pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities within these support areas," said Bajaj Broking.