Trade Setup For Oct. 3: Nifty To Maintain Positive Momentum; Support Likely At 24,600

The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green. While Indian equity markets was closed on Thursday for analysts expect positive momentum to sustain on Friday, supported by an accommodative monetary policy, favourable monsoon season and festive-led boost in demand.

"Nifty’s short-term trend turned decisively bullish on Wednesday, confirming a near-term bottom reversal pattern. Immediate resistance levels to watch are 25,000 and 25,200 over the next week, while key support is placed at 24,600," said Bajaj Broking Research.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expects positive momentum to sustain, supported by an accommodative monetary policy, favourable monsoon season and festive-led boost in demand.

Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the market up to 25,075, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.