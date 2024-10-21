Trade Setup For Oct. 22: Nifty 50's Fall Below 24,600 Could Strengthen Bearish Sentiment

The Nifty 50 index witnessed a positive opening for the week but it corrected sharply due to selling pressure at higher-level indices.

Analysts expect the index to continue its downward trend as a standoff between bulls and bears is leading to heightened volatility. However, if the index falls below the 24,600 levels, it could trigger correction and confirm a bearish breakdown of the head-and-shoulders pattern.

"Given the weakness in the broader markets, Friday's low (of) around 24,600, which aligns with the 89 DEMA, is crucial," said Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One.

He also added that the Nifty is consolidating within a defined trading range and a breakout from the range would give an indication for a directional move.

The markets on the daily chart formed a strong bearish candle, indicating further weakness in the market, said Hardik Matalia, derivative analyst at Choice Broking.

The immediate support for the index will be at 24,700, while resistance will be at 24,900-25,100 levels. He suggested a sell-on-rise strategy while also recommending caution in this volatile environment.

Bank Nifty opened with a huge gap up but, post the initial shoot-up, it saw profit booking and closed lower at 51,963. Despite the bearish candle on the daily chart, Bank Nifty managed to close above the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average support, which is placed at 51,915, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"Inability to sustain at higher levels shows lack of strength and hence there is likely to be further consolidation before any meaningful upside. On the upside, 52,250–52,300 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone while 51,100–51,000 shall act as a crucial support zone," said Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.