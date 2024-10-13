Trade Setup For Oct. 14: Nifty 50 May Maintain A Sideways To Bearish Trend

The Nifty 50 index has been trading in a sideways range for the last six consecutive sessions. The charts indicate that the index will continue to trade in a sideways to bearish trend.

"Price action suggests that the index may remain in a sideways to bearish trend," said Mandar Bhojane, technical analyst, Choice Broking. He expects the support levels to be at 24,000-24,500 with resistance at 24,500-25,400 levels.

The markets on the daily chart formed a small red candle with non-directional activity on the intraday chart, indicating further indecisiveness. The 50 DEMA, which is placed at 25,050-25,080, has been a significant barrier in the short term, according to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One Ltd. A breakthrough above these levels could be instrumental in accelerating the bullish momentum towards higher levels, Krishan added.

Bank Nifty also remained under pressure through Thursday, forming a red candle. However, on a weekly basis, the index has formed a hammer candle, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

If the index stays above 51,785, which is the high of the hammer candle, then Bank Nifty could test levels of 52,500-52,800.