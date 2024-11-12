Trade Setup For Nov. 13: Nifty 50 Sees Next Key Support At 23,800

The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support level stands at 23,800, with further support near 23,650, while the key resistance is positioned around 24,100, followed by a stronger resistance at 24,125, according to analysts.

"Technically, the index has broken its 150-day exponential moving average support and formed a red candle, signaling weakness. Last week's low for the index was near 23,816. Thus, 23,800-23,820 will provide immediate support for the Nifty," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

As long as the index remains over 23,800, a short-term pullback seems possible. If the index remains below it, losses may extend to 23,530, where the 200-DEMA support is located, Yedve added.

Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt., also believes that Nifty's immediate support is placed at 23,800. However, the index could be dragged further lower to 23,650, he noted.

"On the flip side, multiple resistance points are there with immediate being at 24,100 where the index will find selling pressure," Gaggar pointed out.