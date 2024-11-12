Trade Setup For Nov. 13: Nifty 50 Sees Next Key Support At 23,800
As long as Nifty 50 trades below 24,000, the index's weak texture is likely to continue, said analysts. Below this level, the correction wave could continue till 23,800, they said.
The NSE Nifty 50's immediate support level stands at 23,800, with further support near 23,650, while the key resistance is positioned around 24,100, followed by a stronger resistance at 24,125, according to analysts.
"Technically, the index has broken its 150-day exponential moving average support and formed a red candle, signaling weakness. Last week's low for the index was near 23,816. Thus, 23,800-23,820 will provide immediate support for the Nifty," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president for technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
As long as the index remains over 23,800, a short-term pullback seems possible. If the index remains below it, losses may extend to 23,530, where the 200-DEMA support is located, Yedve added.
Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares Brokers Pvt., also believes that Nifty's immediate support is placed at 23,800. However, the index could be dragged further lower to 23,650, he noted.
"On the flip side, multiple resistance points are there with immediate being at 24,100 where the index will find selling pressure," Gaggar pointed out.
As long as Nifty will trade below 24,000 level, the weak texture is likely to continue, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. Below the same, the correction wave could continue till 23,800, he added.
If Nifty trades above 24,000, the sentiment could change and the index may bounce back till 24,100 to 24,125 level, Chouhan said.
Bank Nifty, which settled on Tuesday on a negative note, has been consolidating in the range of 50,500 to 52,580 from the last few weeks, Yedve said. "If the index sustains below 50,500, then only fresh selling pressure could be possible. Otherwise, the index will continue its consolidation.”
Market Recap
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex declined on Tuesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India emerging as the major drags.
The Nifty, which ended at the lowest level in over four months, settled 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35. The BSE Sensex ended 820.97 points, or 1.03% down at 78,675.18, the lowest level since Aug. 6.
During the session, the Nifty 50 declined up to 1.25% to 23,839.15, and the Sensex fell up to 1.19% to 78,547.84.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat at 84.39 against the US dollar on Tuesday. It is nearly unchanged from Monday’s close of 84.388, as per Bloomberg data.
"Exporters should wait with a stop loss at 84.25, as the rupee remains on a weakening trajectory, while importers should consider buying on dips," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.