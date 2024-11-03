Trade Setup For Nov. 4: Experts Cautious On Market In Short Term But Bullish On Long-Term Outlook
Market experts anticipate large-cap stocks to lead gains in Q3 and Q4 as sector-specific opportunities unfold.
The Nifty 50 rebounded, closing 0.41% higher at 24,304.35 during Samvat 2081’s special session on Friday, suggesting potential stability amid recent declines. Market experts anticipate large-cap stocks to lead gains in Q3 and Q4 as sector-specific opportunities unfold.
Time correction is anticipated for stocks in Q3 and Q4, with large-cap stocks expected to strengthen first in the upcoming quarters, according to Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey Investment Managers. “Both these quarters will involve some amount of time correction, and within that, largecaps will likely start strengthening and gradually rising,” Choksey told NDTV Profit.
The current high-interest rate environment is expected to ease, which could boost corporate confidence and stimulate demand as government infrastructure spending ramps up, he said.
Abhay Agarwal, founder and MD of Piper Serica Advisors, maintains a cautious short-term outlook due to the cyclical downturn, suggesting that earnings projections may need downward adjustments.
“Given the cyclical slowdown, it’s hard to see what will drive the Nifty index over the next 6-12 months,” Agarwal told NDTV Profit. However, he remains bullish on India’s long-term potential, noting that new listings in high-growth sectors are emerging as attractive opportunities.
Choksey echoed this optimism for the medium to long term, especially in sectors like insurance, health, pharma, and metals, where he sees substantial growth potential. “We’re very bullish on insurance, health, and pharma, with metals also looking promising,” he noted.
"Remain cautious around high-valuation stocks, which could underperform, and in the IT sector," he said. Choksey prefers engineering R&D companies over frontline IT firms.
“The broader market holds exciting opportunities, with several newly listed companies that could become multi-baggers,” Agarwal advised.
In the commodities space, Choksey sees metals as a strong opportunity over the next 3-6 months. Within pharma, he highlights the appeal of the CDMO and API businesses, while advising caution on expensive stocks due to potential long-term underperformance.
FII/DII
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 25th consecutive session on Friday and offloaded stocks, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after buying for 28 straight session. In October, the FPIs offloaded stocks with a value of Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rebounded from two–day decline in an annual special Muhurat trading session held for marking the beginning of Samvat 2081. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Oil Natural Gas Corp Ltd. shares contributed to the Nifty 50 index.
The Nifty 50 ended 0.41% or 99.00 points higher at 24,304.35, and the Sensex ended 0.42% or 335.06 points higher at 79,724.12.
During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.67% to 24,368.25, and the Sensex jumped 0.80% to 80,023.75.
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed little changed against the US dollar on Thursday, recovering from an all-time low it hit during the day.
The local currency ended the trading session at Rs 84.0837 per dollar, compared to the previous close of Rs 84.086, as per Bloomberg data. Intraday, it hit a record low of 84.1.
The relief to the domestic currency came after intervention by the central bank. Public sector banks have been selling dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India to support it near the 84.09 level, Informist reported citing forex dealers.