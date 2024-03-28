Trade Setup For March 28: Everything You Should Know Before Opening Bell

With broader markets showing mixed trends, heavyweights aided the index to end higher on Wednesday with strong put writing, call unwinding at the 22,000 level.

Private banks will have some tailwinds, with the recently issued reversal clarification for the alternative investment funds provision from the Reserve Bank of India. Metals stocks are unlikely to eke out strong gains in the wake of Chinese rallies faltering.

The NSE Nifty 50 can experience a breakdown if it snaps the support level of 21,830, according to Jai Bala, chief market technician at CashTheChaos.

The market texture is bullish, but the 20-day simple moving average or 22,170, and 73,100 marks for Nifty and Sexsex, respectively, would act as a key resistance for the bulls, Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said.

The much-anticipated T+0 settlement in the Indian capital market will come live on the exchanges on an optional basis from March 28. Bajaj Auto Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. will be among the 25 companies that will see a switch to trading in the T+0 rolling settlement cycle.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index's performance in India, was trading 42.5 points, or 0.19%, lower at 22,348 as of 7:18 a.m.