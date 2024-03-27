Trade Setup For March 27: Nifty50 Support Seen At 22,000

Indian equity markets will remain range-bound given the truncated trading week, with key support for the Nifty 50 seen at 22,000, which has the most open interest.

Public-sector banks will be the key sector to watch out for, as there is a lot of optimism in the space. Further, hotel stocks could have some positive surprises with the potential uptick in wedding season-led businesses.

The shortened trading week in India will result in the headline Nifty 50 being rangebound in a consolidated set-up, according to market analyst Kunal Shah.

Nifty may trade in the 21,850–22,200 range, he said. For the Bank Nifty, Shah pegged resistance at 47,000, a breach of which will lead to short covering towards 48,000.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was trading 23 points, or 0.1%, lower at 22,044.50 as of 8:24 a.m.