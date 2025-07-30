Trade Setup For July 31: Nifty Support Seen At 24,400-24,600 Levels Amid Tariff Jitters

The NSE Nifty 50's crucial support is seen in the range of 24,400-24,600 levels, according to analysts. The market is feared to open lower, as Gift Nifty slid by 150 points following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs against India on Wednesday.

The Nifty formed a a small, bodied candle with a lower shadow signaling consolidation with key support placed at 24,600–24,400 levels, Bajaj Broking Research said in a note issued before the tariff announcement.

Mandar Bhojane, senior technical and derivative analyst at Choice Broking, saw support at at 24,590–24,400 levels and said it was a zone for a potential 'buy-on-dips' strategy.

The resistance area was identified at the 25,250 level, conditional on a move above 25,000, opening pullback to this resistance area, according to analysts at Bajaj Broking Research.

"While a move above 25,000 will open further pullback towards the key resistance area of 25,250 being the almost identical high of the last 2 weeks," it said.

The Bank Nifty formed a small bear candle signaling consolidation amid stock specific action ahead of the monthly F&O expiry, according to Bajaj Broking.

"The 55,500–55,000 region emerges as a critical support cluster, coinciding with the 100-day exponential moving average and key Fibonacci retracement levels of the prior up move—underscoring it as a high-probability demand zone where buyers may look to re-enter, potentially arresting the ongoing decline," the analyst said.

Bhojane identified support for the index at 55,500–55,150 levels.