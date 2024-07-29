Trade Setup For July 30: Nifty To Continue Uptrend With Key Support At 24,620
Once the index crosses the psychological level of 25,000 mark, sentiments will get a further boost, said Siddhartha Khemka.
The NSE Nifty 50 will continue its uptrend with no signs of trend reversal as of now, according to analysts, as the benchmark index closed flat at the 24,836 level with positive bias, after making a fresh high of 24,999.75 levels intraday gains.
The immediate term supports for Nifty are placed around 24,620 and 24,500, while resistance as per retracement of recent correction is seen around 25,065, followed by 25,340, according to Ruchit Jain, lead, research, 5paisa.com. "The market breadth remains healthy while FIIs have continued to add fresh longs post expiry," Jain said.
Once the index crosses the psychological level of 25,000 mark, we believe sentiments will get a further boost. A slew of central bank monetary policy decisions globally this week will keep focus on interest rate-sensitive sectors, including banking, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
"Overall, we expect the market to continue its gradual uptick. However, volatility cannot be ruled out ahead of key events," Khemka said.
"Technically, the index formed a small bearish candle on daily scale, but the trend remains upward. Immediate support for the index is placed near 24,770, followed by 24,600. On the upside, 25,000 will act as a key hurdle for Nifty in the short term," according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.
The Bank Nifty ended flat around 51,340.
On daily scale, the index has found resistance near a short-term trend line, which is placed around 52,300 levels. Thus, 52,000-52,300 will serve as resistance zone for Bank Nifty. While on the downside, 51,000 will act as strong support, Yedve said.
"The 61.8% retracement level of the recent correction acted as a resistance during the up-move in the Nifty Bank index in Tuesday’s session. The RSI readings hint at a weak momentum in the banking space and hence, there could be a relative underperformance in this index," according to Jain.
Market Recap
The benchmark stock indices ended a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points, or 0.01% higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled up 23.12 points, or 0.03% at 81,355.84.
In early trade, Nifty rose as much as 0.66% to a fresh high of 24,999.75, and Sensex was up 0.71% to a record high of 81,908.43.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended 0.80% and 1.17% higher, respectively.
On the BSE, 14 out of 20 sectors ended higher and six declined, with Capital Goods being the best-performing sector and BSE Teck declining the most.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee depreciated to a fresh record low on Monday amid a month-end dollar demand from importers.
The local currency weakened one paisa to close at Rs 83.73 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 83.72 on Friday.