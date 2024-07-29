Trade Setup For July 30: Nifty To Continue Uptrend With Key Support At 24,620

The NSE Nifty 50 will continue its uptrend with no signs of trend reversal as of now, according to analysts, as the benchmark index closed flat at the 24,836 level with positive bias, after making a fresh high of 24,999.75 levels intraday gains.

The immediate term supports for Nifty are placed around 24,620 and 24,500, while resistance as per retracement of recent correction is seen around 25,065, followed by 25,340, according to Ruchit Jain, lead, research, 5paisa.com. "The market breadth remains healthy while FIIs have continued to add fresh longs post expiry," Jain said.

Once the index crosses the psychological level of 25,000 mark, we believe sentiments will get a further boost. A slew of central bank monetary policy decisions globally this week will keep focus on interest rate-sensitive sectors, including banking, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.